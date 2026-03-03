Capitals vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Utah Mammoth.

Capitals vs Mammoth Game Info

Washington Capitals (31-24-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (31-25-4)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-125) Mammoth (+104) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (50%)

Capitals vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Capitals are +194 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -245.

Capitals vs Mammoth Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Mammoth on March 3, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Capitals vs Mammoth Moneyline

Washington is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a +104 underdog on the road.

