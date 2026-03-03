NHL
Capitals vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Washington Capitals playing the Utah Mammoth.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Mammoth Game Info
- Washington Capitals (31-24-7) vs. Utah Mammoth (31-25-4)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-125)
|Mammoth (+104)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (50%)
Capitals vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals against the Mammoth. The Capitals are +194 to cover the spread, while the Mammoth are -245.
Capitals vs Mammoth Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Capitals-Mammoth on March 3, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Capitals vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Washington is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a +104 underdog on the road.