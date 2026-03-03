NHL
Bruins vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bruins vs Penguins Game Info
- Boston Bruins (33-21-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-115)
|Penguins (-104)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (56.4%)
Bruins vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Bruins are +210 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -265.
Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for Bruins-Penguins on March 3 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -115 favorite at home.