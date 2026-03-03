Bruins vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Penguins Game Info

Boston Bruins (33-21-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-15-13)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-115) Penguins (-104) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (56.4%)

Bruins vs Penguins Puck Line

The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Bruins are +210 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -265.

Bruins vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Bruins-Penguins on March 3 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bruins vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -115 favorite at home.

