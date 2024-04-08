Thunder vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Thunder vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: BSOK and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (45-33) will look to De'Aaron Fox (10th in the league scoring 26.4 points per game) when they try to knock off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 30.3 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Paycom Center. The Kings are 5.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Thunder vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5.5 -112 -108 227 -110 -110 -210 +176

Thunder vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Thunder vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Thunder are 42-35-1 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 78 games this season, they have 40 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 46.2% of the time this season (36 of 78 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 37 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Thunder have gone over the total in 20 of 37 home games (54.1%). They've fared better in away games, topping the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (24-16-0) than at home (16-22-0).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 55.3% of the time at home (21 of 38), and 37.5% of the time on the road (15 of 40).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 30.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 53.9% from the field and 36.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocked shots (second in league).

Jalen Williams averages 19.5 points, 4 boards and 4.6 assists.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.7 points for the Kings, plus 13.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Fox averages 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Kings are getting 12 points, 2.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Harrison Barnes.

The Kings are receiving 10.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

