Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOK

The Utah Jazz (12-23) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-7) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5.

Thunder vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -18.5 241.5 -1408 +830

Thunder vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (87.4%)

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Thunder are 19-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 19-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 18 times out of 35 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 22 of 35 opportunities (62.9%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-9-0) than it has in road affairs (8-9-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in 10 of 20 home games (50%), compared to eight of 17 road games (47.1%).

Against the spread, Utah has been better at home (13-6-0) than on the road (6-10-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 19) than away (seven of 16) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.1 points, 8.2 boards and 1.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.6 points, 3 boards and 2.2 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 24.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also making 47.7% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic gets the Jazz 10.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.6% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

