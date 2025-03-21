Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSE

The Oklahoma City Thunder (57-12) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (18-51) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Paycom Center as heavy, 20-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSSE. The over/under is set at 227 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -20 227 -3448 +1400

Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (92.3%)

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 44 times over 69 games with a set spread.

In the Hornets' 69 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 37 times this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 36.2% of the time this season (25 of 69 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 34 opportunities on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 21 times in 35 opportunities this season (60%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 34 opportunities (47.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (16-15-2) than at home (17-16-3).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over 10 of 36 times at home (27.8%), and 15 of 33 on the road (45.5%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33 points, 6.2 assists and 5 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.4 points, 3.9 assists and 11.1 rebounds.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 21 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

The Hornets are getting 25.4 points, 5.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets get 15.5 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 10.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 5.3 points, 6.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Per game, Josh Green gives the Hornets 7.3 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

