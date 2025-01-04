Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV

A pair of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 31.2 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-5) host Jayson Tatum (fourth, 28.2 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (26-9) on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, and NBA TV. The Thunder are 2-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 224 points.

Thunder vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2 224 -130 +110

Thunder vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (62.4%)

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-11-0).

Against the spread, the Celtics are 15-19-1 this year.

This season, 15 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 35 chances.

Celtics games this season have gone over the total in 16 of 35 opportunities (45.7%).

In home games, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (13-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-6-0).

At home, the Thunder go over the over/under 50% of the time (nine of 18 games). They've hit the over in 37.5% of road games (six of 16 contests).

Boston has been better against the spread away (8-7-1) than at home (7-12-0) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Celtics' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.9%, 11 of 19) compared to away (31.2%, five of 16).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 20.9 points, 5.1 assists and 5.8 boards.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace averages 6.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 41.8% from the field.

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 28.2 points, 9.4 boards and 5.6 assists for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.4 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 46.1% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Derrick White averages 17.3 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 3.6 triples per game (ninth in league).

Payton Pritchard's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 3.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 triples (seventh in league).

Per game, Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.3 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

