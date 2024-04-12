Thunder vs. Bucks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Thunder vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KSBI and WMLW

The Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25) host the Milwaukee Bucks (49-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 224.

Thunder vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 -110 -110 224 -110 -110 -1000 +660

Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Thunder vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 44-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks are 33-45-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

The Bucks have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (40 of 80 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-14-0) than it has in road affairs (19-21-1).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 39 home matchups (51.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 24 of 41 games (58.5%).

This year, Milwaukee is 19-23-0 at home against the spread (.452 winning percentage). Away, it is 14-22-2 ATS (.368).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have gone over more often at home (23 of 42, 54.8%) than on the road (17 of 38, 44.7%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.2 points, 5.6 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Josh Giddey averages 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 11 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bucks Leaders

Damian Lillard averages 24.5 points for the Bucks, plus 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Khris Middleton's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.