Texas vs UConn Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 8

The Texas Longhorns (7-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the UConn Huskies (6-3) on December 8, 2024 at Moody Center.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 Game time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Arena: Moody Center

Texas vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (61.5%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Sunday's Texas-UConn spread (Texas -1.5) or over/under (142.5 points).

Texas vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

UConn has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-10-0) than they did in away games (4-6-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Huskies had a lower winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than on the road (.636, 7-4-0).

Texas vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in six games this year and has walked away with the win five times (83.3%) in those games.

This season, the Longhorns have been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

UConn is playing as the moneyline underdog in its first game this season.

The Huskies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +102 or longer.

Texas has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas is outscoring opponents by 19.4 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (79th in college basketball) and gives up 61.4 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Tre Johnson paces Texas, scoring 20.8 points per game (17th in the country).

UConn has a +188 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.9 points per game. It is putting up 85.1 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and is giving up 64.2 per contest to rank 33rd in college basketball.

Alex Karaban paces UConn, averaging 15.9 points per game (187th in college basketball).

The Longhorns record 34 rebounds per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.5 boards per game.

Arthur Kaluma leads the Longhorns with 8.1 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball play).

The Huskies win the rebound battle by 9.8 boards on average. They record 34.4 rebounds per game, 121st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 24.6.

Tarris Reed, Jr. averages 8.6 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) to lead the Huskies.

Texas ranks 29th in college basketball with 105.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 80.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Huskies score 113.1 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball), while giving up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball).

