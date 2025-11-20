Texas vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas: (-350) | Arkansas: (+275)

Texas: (-350) | Arkansas: (+275) Spread: Texas: -8.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +8.5 (-110)

Texas: -8.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +8.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas has two wins against the spread this year.

Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this season.

Texas has played 10 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-6-0 this year.

Arkansas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been seven Arkansas games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Texas vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (76.3%)

Texas vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-110 odds), and Texas, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Texas vs Arkansas Over/Under

Texas versus Arkansas on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Texas vs Arkansas Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas-Arkansas, Texas is the favorite at -350, and Arkansas is +275.

Texas vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 27.6 69 18.3 15 47.9 10 Arkansas 34.1 27 32.3 118 61.7 10

Texas vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

