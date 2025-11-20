Texas vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Texas vs Arkansas Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Texas: (-350) | Arkansas: (+275)
- Spread: Texas: -8.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Texas vs Arkansas Betting Trends
- Texas has two wins against the spread this year.
- Texas has won once ATS (1-3) as an 8.5-point or higher favorite this season.
- Texas has played 10 games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 4-6-0 this year.
- Arkansas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been seven Arkansas games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.
Texas vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (76.3%)
Texas vs Arkansas Point Spread
Arkansas is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-110 odds), and Texas, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Texas vs Arkansas Over/Under
Texas versus Arkansas on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 57.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Texas vs Arkansas Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas-Arkansas, Texas is the favorite at -350, and Arkansas is +275.
Texas vs. Arkansas Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas
|27.6
|69
|18.3
|15
|47.9
|10
|Arkansas
|34.1
|27
|32.3
|118
|61.7
|10
Texas vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Arkansas analysis on FanDuel Research.