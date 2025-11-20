Texas Tech vs Wake Forest College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) aim to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) on November 20, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (76.3%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Thursday's Texas Tech-Wake Forest spread (Texas Tech -8.5) or over/under (158.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech covered 19 times in 37 games with a spread last season.

Wake Forest covered 14 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Texas Tech covered the spread when it was an 8.5-point favorite or more 52.6% of the time last season. That's more often than Wake Forest covered as an underdog of 8.5 or more (5.3%).

Against the spread last year, the Red Raiders performed worse when played at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and seven times in 10 road games.

Last season, the Demon Deacons were 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech finished 23-6 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 79.3% of those games).

The Red Raiders went 14-2 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -529 or shorter (87.5%).

Wake Forest was an underdog 12 times last season and won four, or 33.3%, of those games.

The Demon Deacons played as an underdog of +390 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Texas Tech has an implied moneyline win probability of 84.1% in this game.

Texas Tech vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Texas Tech was 28th in the nation offensively (80.9 points scored per game) and 70th on defense (68.5 points conceded).

Texas Tech was 84th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds allowed (29.9) last year.

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 34th in college basketball in assists with 16.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Texas Tech was 12th-best in college basketball in committing them (9.1 per game) last season. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Wake Forest was 275th in the country last season with 70.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 56th with 68.0 points allowed per contest.

Last year Wake Forest grabbed 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.8 rebounds per contest (217th-ranked).

Last season Wake Forest ranked 330th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.3 per game.

Wake Forest averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (143rd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!