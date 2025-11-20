Tennessee vs Tennessee State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Tennessee State Tigers (2-2) on November 20, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Tennessee State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (93.2%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's Tennessee-Tennessee State spread (Tennessee -31.5) or total (151.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Tennessee State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee compiled a 20-18-0 ATS record last year.

Tennessee State went 17-13-0 ATS last year.

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they did in road games (5-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Tigers performed better at home (7-5-0) than on the road (8-6-0) last year.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Tennessee was 167th in the nation offensively (74.0 points scored per game) and 10th-best on defense (63.1 points allowed).

Last year, Tennessee was 105th in the nation in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 13th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5).

At 15.4 assists per game last season, Tennessee was 61st in the country.

With 9.6 turnovers committed per game and 10.5 turnovers forced last season, Tennessee was 40th and 250th in the nation, respectively.

Offensively, Tennessee State averaged 78.1 points per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 73.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (219th-ranked).

Tennessee State was top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking sixth-best in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 164th with 30.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Tennessee State ranked 203rd in the nation with 13.3 assists per contest.

While Tennessee State was in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 14.5 (second-worst), it ranked 93rd in college basketball with 12.2 forced turnovers per game.

