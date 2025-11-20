Purdue vs Memphis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (1-2) on November 20, 2025 at Baha Mar Convention Center.

Purdue vs. Memphis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Purdue vs. Memphis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Purdue win (76.6%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Purdue-Memphis spread (Purdue -16.5) or over/under (158.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Purdue vs. Memphis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Purdue compiled a 20-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Memphis compiled a 15-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Boilermakers sported a better record against the spread in home games (10-6-0) than they did on the road (6-5-0) last season.

The Tigers performed better against the spread away (6-6-0) than at home (6-9-0) last year.

Purdue vs. Memphis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Purdue finished with a 22-5 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Boilermakers won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter.

Memphis was underdogs in eight games last season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

Purdue has a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Purdue vs. Memphis Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Purdue was the 82nd-ranked squad in the nation (77.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 126th (70.4 points allowed per game).

With 29.9 rebounds per game and 28.2 rebounds allowed, Purdue was 300th and 28th in the nation, respectively, last year.

With 15.9 assists per game last year, Purdue was 42nd in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Purdue was 62nd in the country in committing them (9.9 per game) last season. It was 176th in forcing them (11.3 per game).

Last season Memphis scored 79.9 points per game (40th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 73.4 points per contest (223rd-ranked).

Memphis ranked 50th in the nation with 34.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 153rd with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Memphis averaged 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 111th in college basketball.

Memphis committed 13.5 turnovers per game (17th-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.7 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked).

