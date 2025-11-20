St. John's vs Bucknell College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Bucknell Bison (2-3) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the St. John's Red Storm (2-1) on November 20, 2025 at Carnesecca Arena. The matchup airs on TNT.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Bucknell Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Location: Queens, New York

Arena: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's vs. Bucknell Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (96.9%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you wager on Thursday's St. John's-Bucknell spread (St. John's -31.5) or total (155.5 points).

St. John's vs. Bucknell: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's put together a 22-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Bucknell won 21 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Red Storm did a better job covering the spread in away games (6-4-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bison had a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.812, 13-3-0).

St. John's vs. Bucknell Head-to-Head Comparison

With 78.5 points scored per game and 65.8 points conceded last year, St. John's was 65th in the nation offensively and 27th on defense.

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in the nation in rebounds (36.9 per game) last year. It was 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2 per game).

St. John's was 53rd in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

Last year, St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers committed (10.3 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2).

Bucknell ranked 167th in college basketball last season with 74.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 213th with 73.2 points allowed per contest.

With 30.9 rebounds per game, Bucknell was 239th in the nation. It gave up 31.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 168th in college basketball.

Last year Bucknell ranked 174th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.6 per game.

Bucknell averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

