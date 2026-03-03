Texas Tech vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Two streaking teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 12-4 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 9-7 Big 12) on March 3, 2026. The Red Raiders will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Horned Frogs, who have won three straight.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech win (81.4%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Texas Tech (-9.5) versus TCU on Tuesday. The total is set at 148.5 points for this game.

Texas Tech vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

TCU is 16-13-0 ATS this season.

TCU covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Texas Tech covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (50%).

At home, the Red Raiders have a better record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Horned Frogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than away (.625, 5-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Texas Tech is 11-5-0 this year.

TCU has nine wins against the spread in 16 Big 12 games this season.

Texas Tech vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been victorious in 17, or 81%, of the 21 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -599 moneyline favorite on 11 occasions this season and won every game.

TCU has put together a 4-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +430 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 85.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech's +285 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (128th in college basketball).

JT Toppin's team-leading 21.8 points per game ranks 10th in college basketball.

TCU is outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game, with a +186 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.3 points per game (124th in college basketball) and gives up 71.9 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

TCU's leading scorer, David Punch, ranks 423rd in the nation, scoring 13.9 points per game.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 57th in the country, and are 4.4 more than the 30.2 their opponents collect per outing.

Toppin averages 10.8 rebounds per game (ranking seventh in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Horned Frogs accumulate rank 162nd in the country, 2.7 more than the 29.6 their opponents grab.

Punch averages 6.6 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) to lead the Horned Frogs.

Texas Tech averages 105 points per 100 possessions on offense (36th in college basketball), and allows 92.4 points per 100 possessions (111th in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs rank 159th in college basketball with 98.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 63rd defensively with 90.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

