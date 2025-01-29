Texas Tech vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (10-9, 3-5 Big 12) on January 29, 2025 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (92.5%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Texas Tech-TCU spread (Texas Tech -13.5) or total (137.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

TCU has put together a 6-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Texas Tech (5-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than TCU (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Red Raiders own a worse record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in road games (3-1-0).

The Horned Frogs have been better against the spread on the road (2-3-0) than at home (4-7-0) this season.

Texas Tech has beaten the spread four times in eight conference games.

TCU's Big 12 record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Texas Tech vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (75%) in those games.

The Red Raiders have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1408 or better.

TCU has won two of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +800 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 93.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech averages 81.9 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (31st in college basketball). It has a +321 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Texas Tech's leading scorer, JT Toppin, is 145th in college basketball scoring 16.3 points per game.

TCU puts up 69.3 points per game (301st in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (76th in college basketball). It has a +27 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Noah Reynolds' 12.3 points per game leads TCU and ranks 611th in the country.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 127th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.8 per outing.

Toppin averages 8.5 rebounds per game (ranking 46th in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The 31.8 rebounds per game the Horned Frogs accumulate rank 224th in the country. Their opponents record 30.9.

Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball).

Texas Tech's 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 36th in college basketball.

The Horned Frogs record 90.7 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball), while allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!