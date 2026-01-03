NHL
Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3
The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (21-15-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-315)
|Blackhawks (+250)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (68.3%)
Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Capitals are -120 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -102.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Capitals versus Blackhawks on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- The Capitals vs Blackhawks moneyline has Washington as a -315 favorite, while Chicago is a +250 underdog on the road.