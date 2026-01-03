Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

Washington Capitals (21-15-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-7)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-315) Blackhawks (+250) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (68.3%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Capitals are -120 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -102.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Capitals versus Blackhawks on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

The Capitals vs Blackhawks moneyline has Washington as a -315 favorite, while Chicago is a +250 underdog on the road.

