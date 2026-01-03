FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Capitals vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Washington Capitals versus the Chicago Blackhawks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (21-15-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-18-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-315)Blackhawks (+250)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (68.3%)

Capitals vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Capitals are -120 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -102.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Blackhawks on Jan. 3 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Capitals vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • The Capitals vs Blackhawks moneyline has Washington as a -315 favorite, while Chicago is a +250 underdog on the road.

