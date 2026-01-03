Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (30-2-7) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-3)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-138) Hurricanes (+115) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.5%)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -215.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Hurricanes on Jan. 3 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Hurricanes, Colorado is the favorite at -138, and Carolina is +115 playing at home.

