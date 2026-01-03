FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (30-2-7) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-138)Hurricanes (+115)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.5%)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +172 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -215.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Hurricanes on Jan. 3 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Hurricanes, Colorado is the favorite at -138, and Carolina is +115 playing at home.

