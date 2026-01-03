Flames vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators.

Flames vs Predators Game Info

Calgary Flames (18-18-4) vs. Nashville Predators (18-18-4)

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-134) Predators (+112) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (54.8%)

Flames vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flames. The Predators are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.

Flames vs Predators Over/Under

Flames versus Predators, on Jan. 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Flames vs Predators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Flames, Nashville is the underdog at +112, and Calgary is -134 playing at home.

