Flames vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Flames vs Predators Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (18-18-4) vs. Nashville Predators (18-18-4)
  • Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-134)Predators (+112)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flames win (54.8%)

Flames vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flames. The Predators are -230 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +184.

Flames vs Predators Over/Under

  • Flames versus Predators, on Jan. 3, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Flames vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Flames, Nashville is the underdog at +112, and Calgary is -134 playing at home.

