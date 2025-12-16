Texas Tech vs Northern Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Northern Colorado Bears (9-1) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-3) after winning five road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Northern Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (83.7%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Tuesday's Texas Tech-Northern Colorado spread (Texas Tech -23.5) or total (154.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Northern Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Colorado has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Raiders had a worse record against the spread in home games (10-8-0) than they did in away games (7-3-0) last season.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bears have a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-1-0 record) than on the road (1.000, 4-0-0).

Texas Tech vs. Northern Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in six of the seven contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Raiders have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Northern Colorado has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bears have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +2400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 99% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Northern Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Texas Tech was 28th in the country on offense (80.9 points scored per game) and 70th on defense (68.5 points allowed).

Texas Tech was 84th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds allowed (29.9) last year.

Texas Tech was 34th in college basketball in assists (16.1 per game) last year.

Last season, Texas Tech was 12th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

On offense, Northern Colorado scored 80.6 points per game (31st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 72.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (204th-ranked).

With 27.6 rebounds allowed per game, Northern Colorado was 15th-best in college basketball. It ranked 200th in college basketball by pulling down 31.5 rebounds per contest.

Northern Colorado ranked 46th in the nation with 15.8 dimes per game.

Northern Colorado averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (150th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.5 turnovers per contest (250th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!