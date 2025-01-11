Texas Tech vs Iowa State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) aim to build on a 10-game winning streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) on January 11, 2025 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (55.3%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Texas Tech-Iowa State spread (Texas Tech -1.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this season.

Iowa State is 9-5-0 ATS this year.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Texas Tech covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (53.8%).

At home last season, the Red Raiders sported a better record against the spread (8-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-6-0).

The Cyclones' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .778 (14-4-0). Away, it was .700 (7-3-0).

Iowa State is 4-0-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this season.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with eight wins in the 11 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Red Raiders have been victorious eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech's +282 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.5 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (46th in college basketball).

JT Toppin leads Texas Tech, averaging 17.2 points per game (97th in the country).

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game, with a +304 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allows 64.6 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

Iowa State's leading scorer, Curtis Jones, is 131st in the nation, scoring 16.6 points per game.

The Red Raiders win the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. They collect 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 127th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.9 per contest.

Toppin paces the Red Raiders with 9.1 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball action).

The Cyclones average 34.4 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks fourth in college basketball by averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 43rd in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Cyclones rank sixth in college basketball averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 81.8 points per 100 possessions.

