Texas Tech vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

The Colorado Buffaloes (11-18, 2-16 Big 12) aim to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 13-5 Big 12) on March 5, 2025.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Lubbock, Texas

Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (93.6%)

If you plan to place a wager on Texas Tech-Colorado outing (in which Texas Tech is a 17.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Colorado has covered 12 times in 29 games with a spread this year.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 17.5-point favorite or more 62.5% of the time. That's less often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 17.5 or more (100%).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in nine games when playing on the road.

This season, the Buffaloes are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-6-0 ATS (.333).

Texas Tech's record against the spread in conference games is 10-8-0.

Colorado's Big 12 record against the spread is 6-13-0.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with 17 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -3448 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has won 11.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-16).

The Buffaloes have played as a moneyline underdog of +1280 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas Tech has a 97.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech has a +400 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. It is putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 38th in college basketball and is giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

JT Toppin is 85th in the nation with a team-high 17.4 points per game.

Colorado's -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

Colorado's leading scorer, Julian Hammond III, ranks 622nd in the nation, averaging 12.4 points per game.

The Red Raiders average 33.2 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 28.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

Toppin averages 9.0 rebounds per game (ranking 31st in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The Buffaloes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are grabbing 31.8 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Trevor Baskin tops the team with 4.6 rebounds per game (754th in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 19th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 36th in college basketball defensively with 87.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Buffaloes' 91.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 297th in college basketball, and the 93.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 188th in college basketball.

