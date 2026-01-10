Texas Tech vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-4, 1-1 Big 12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) in Big 12 action at CU Events Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Arena: CU Events Center

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (52.8%)

Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite over Colorado on Saturday and the total is set at 159.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the game.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado has compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Red Raiders did a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-8-0) last year.

Last season, the Buffaloes were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Texas Tech vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has come away with nine wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Red Raiders have been a -280 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Colorado has won three of the four games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (75%).

The Buffaloes have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 73.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech scored 80.9 points per game and allowed 68.5 last season, ranking them 28th in the nation on offense and 70th defensively.

Texas Tech collected 33.5 rebounds per game and gave up 29.9 boards last year, ranking 84th and 94th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 34th in the nation in assists with 16.1 per game.

Texas Tech was the 12th-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (9.1) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last year.

Last year Colorado put up 69.7 points per game (290th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 71.9 points per contest (176th-ranked).

Last year Colorado grabbed 31.9 rebounds per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year Colorado ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.0 per game.

Colorado came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 12th-worst in college basketball with 13.8 turnovers per game. It ranked 225th with 10.8 forced turnovers per contest.

