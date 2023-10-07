Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Texas Tech Red Raiders taking on the Baylor Bears.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-130) | Baylor: (+108)

Texas Tech: (-130) | Baylor: (+108) Spread: Texas Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110)

Texas Tech: -2.5 (-110) | Baylor: +2.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Baylor Betting Trends

Texas Tech has posted one win against the spread this year.

Texas Tech owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of four Texas Tech games have hit the over this year.

Baylor has won twice against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Baylor has two wins ATS (2-1).

A pair of Baylor four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Raiders win (66.4%)

Texas Tech vs Baylor Point Spread

Texas Tech is a 2.5-point favorite against Baylor. Texas Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and Baylor is -110.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for Texas Tech-Baylor on October 7 is 59.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas Tech vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas Tech is a -130 favorite.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas Tech 33.2 45 24.8 73 56.3 3 5 Baylor 23.2 102 28.4 87 52.8 2 5

