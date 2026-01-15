NHL
Blue Jackets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
In NHL action on Thursday, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vancouver Canucks.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (20-19-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-25-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-178)
|Canucks (+146)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (53.7%)
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Blue Jackets are +132 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -162.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blue Jackets-Canucks on Jan. 15, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
Blue Jackets vs Canucks Moneyline
- Columbus is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +146 underdog on the road.