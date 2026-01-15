FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blackhawks vs Flames Game Info

  • Chicago Blackhawks (19-20-7) vs. Calgary Flames (19-23-4)
  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blackhawks (-110)Flames (-110)5.5Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (60%)

Blackhawks vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Chicago, the favorite, is +210.

Blackhawks vs Flames Over/Under

  • Blackhawks versus Flames on Jan. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Blackhawks vs Flames Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Blackhawks vs. Flames reveal Chicago as the favorite (-110) and Calgary as the underdog (-110) on the road.

