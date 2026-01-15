NHL
Blackhawks vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Calgary Flames.
Blackhawks vs Flames Game Info
- Chicago Blackhawks (19-20-7) vs. Calgary Flames (19-23-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blackhawks vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blackhawks (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|5.5
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Flames Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (60%)
Blackhawks vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Chicago, the favorite, is +210.
Blackhawks vs Flames Over/Under
- Blackhawks versus Flames on Jan. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Blackhawks vs Flames Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blackhawks vs. Flames reveal Chicago as the favorite (-110) and Calgary as the underdog (-110) on the road.