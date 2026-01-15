FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

The Washington Capitals will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Sharks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (24-17-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-19-3)
  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-196)Sharks (+162)6.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (73%)

Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -148.

Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Capitals versus Sharks, on Jan. 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Sharks reveal Washington as the favorite (-196) and San Jose as the underdog (+162) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup