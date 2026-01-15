NHL
Capitals vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
The Washington Capitals will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Sharks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (24-17-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-19-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-196)
|Sharks (+162)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (73%)
Capitals vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Capitals are favored by 1.5 goals (+120 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -148.
Capitals vs Sharks Over/Under
- Capitals versus Sharks, on Jan. 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Capitals vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Capitals vs. Sharks reveal Washington as the favorite (-196) and San Jose as the underdog (+162) on the road.