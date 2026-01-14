Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: Uber Arena -- Berlin, Germany

Uber Arena -- Berlin, Germany Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-22) visit the Orlando Magic (22-18) after losing three straight road games. The Magic are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 229.5.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 229.5 -180 +152

Magic vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (57.2%)

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Magic are 16-24-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 17-21-1 this season.

This season, 20 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 39 chances.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 15 of 39 opportunities (38.5%).

Orlando has a better record against the spread in home games (9-11-0) than it does on the road (7-13-0).

In home games, the Magic eclipse the total 50% of the time (10 of 20 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (10 of 20 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.450, 9-11-0 record) than on the road (.421, 8-10-1).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under 45% of the time at home (nine of 20), and 31.6% of the time away (six of 19).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.9 points, 4.9 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Anthony Black is averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Franz Wagner is averaging 22.7 points, 3.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. provides the Grizzlies 18.5 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.9 points, 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Cedric Coward.

The Grizzlies receive 12 points per game from Cam Spencer, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jock Landale.

