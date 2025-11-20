Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Texas State Bobcats are playing the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-1205) | UL Monroe: (+750)

Spread: Texas State: -18.5 (-105) | UL Monroe: +18.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas State vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Texas State is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Texas State is winless ATS (0-1) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been six Texas State games (of 10) that hit the over this year.

UL Monroe has won twice against the spread this season.

UL Monroe doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as an 18.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, five of UL Monroe's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bobcats win (93.5%)

Texas State vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UL Monroe is the underdog by 18.5 points against Texas State. UL Monroe is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas State is -115.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Over/Under

An over/under of 57.5 has been set for Texas State-UL Monroe on Nov. 22, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Texas State vs UL Monroe Moneyline

The Texas State vs UL Monroe moneyline has Texas State as a -1205 favorite, while UL Monroe is a +750 underdog.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas State 35.3 22 32.7 124 60.5 10 UL Monroe 15.8 132 32.2 117 49.0 10

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Stadium: UFCU Stadium

