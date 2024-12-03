Texas A&M vs Wake Forest Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-2) on December 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (61.1%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Texas A&M (-9.5) versus Wake Forest on Tuesday. The total is set at 141.5 points for this game.

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has covered just twice in nine games with a spread this year.

Against the spread last year, the Aggies played worse when played at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Demon Deacons had a better winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than on the road (.273, 3-8-0).

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

The Aggies have been listed as a favorite of -529 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Wake Forest has won one of the three games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +390 or longer.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 84.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (148th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (93rd in college basketball).

Wade Taylor IV paces Texas A&M, averaging 15.9 points per game (190th in the nation).

Wake Forest puts up 69.4 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (65th in college basketball). It has a +35 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Hunter Sallis leads Wake Forest, scoring 16.8 points per game (132nd in college basketball).

The Aggies pull down 39.5 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.2 boards per game.

Andersson Garcia's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Aggies and rank 197th in college basketball play.

The Demon Deacons average 31.3 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball), compared to the 31.8 of their opponents.

Tre'Von Spillers tops the team with 9.8 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball).

Texas A&M's 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 193rd in college basketball, and the 82.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

The Demon Deacons rank 296th in college basketball averaging 89.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 73rd, allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions.

