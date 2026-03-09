Texas A&M-CC vs New Orleans College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 4 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-14, 13-9 Southland) square off in the Southland tournament against the No. 5 seed New Orleans Privateers (16-17, 12-10 Southland) on Monday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Game Info and Odds

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC win (64.7%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Texas A&M-CC (-1.5) versus New Orleans on Monday. The over/under is set at 142.5 points for this game.

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M-CC has covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas A&M-CC (8-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than New Orleans (15-9) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (62.5%).

When playing at home, the Islanders sport a worse record against the spread (5-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-7-0).

Against the spread, the Privateers have performed better at home (7-4-0) than away (11-9-0).

Texas A&M-CC's record against the spread in conference play is 12-10-0.

New Orleans is 16-7-0 against the spread in Southland action this year.

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M-CC has been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Islanders have won nine of 13 games when listed as at least -122 or better on the moneyline.

New Orleans has gone 11-12 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Privateers have a 10-11 record (winning 47.6% of their games).

Texas A&M-CC has an implied victory probability of 55% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas A&M-CC vs. New Orleans Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M-CC is outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.9 points per game (261st in college basketball) and gives up 68.2 per contest (42nd in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC's leading scorer, Nick Shogbonyo, is 719th in college basketball putting up 11.9 points per game.

New Orleans has been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 76.2 points per game, 169th in college basketball, while allowing 77.6 per contest, 283rd in college basketball) and has a -49 scoring differential.

Coleton Benson is 207th in the country with a team-high 16.2 points per game.

The Islanders win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They collect 32.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 149th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.3 per contest.

Sheldon Williams' 6.8 rebounds per game lead the Islanders and rank 178th in college basketball action.

The Privateers are 60th in college basketball at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 30.9 their opponents average.

MJ Thomas is 96th in the country with 7.7 rebounds per game, leading the Privateers.

Texas A&M-CC scores 94.9 points per 100 possessions (244th in college basketball), while allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Privateers score 94 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball), while conceding 95.8 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

