Tetairoa McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the 15th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 141.4 points a year ago (15th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Tetairoa McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 121.1 71 14 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 103.2 106 31

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- McMillan finished with 25.0 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jaguars 6.8 9 5 68 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 10.0 10 6 100 0 Week 3 Falcons 4.8 8 3 48 0 Week 4 @Patriots 6.2 8 4 62 0 Week 5 Dolphins 7.3 8 6 73 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14.9 5 3 29 2 Week 7 @Jets 3.3 5 3 33 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tetairoa McMillan vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tetairoa McMillan 122 70 1014 7 15 Jalen Coker 43 33 394 3 3 Xavier Legette 64 35 363 3 11 Darren Waller 34 24 283 6 7

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