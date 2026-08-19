Tetairoa McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the 15th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 141.4 points a year ago (15th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Tetairoa McMillan Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|121.1
|71
|14
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|103.2
|106
|31
Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- McMillan finished with 25.0 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Jaguars
|6.8
|9
|5
|68
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|10.0
|10
|6
|100
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|4.8
|8
|3
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Patriots
|6.2
|8
|4
|62
|0
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|7.3
|8
|6
|73
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14.9
|5
|3
|29
|2
|Week 7
|@Jets
|3.3
|5
|3
|33
|0
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Tetairoa McMillan vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tetairoa McMillan
|122
|70
|1014
|7
|15
|Jalen Coker
|43
|33
|394
|3
|3
|Xavier Legette
|64
|35
|363
|3
|11
|Darren Waller
|34
|24
|283
|6
|7
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