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Tetairoa McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tetairoa McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the 15th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 141.4 points a year ago (15th among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Tetairoa McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points121.17114
2026 Projected Fantasy Points103.210631

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- McMillan finished with 25.0 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Jaguars6.895680
Week 2@Cardinals10.01061000
Week 3Falcons4.883480
Week 4@Patriots6.284620
Week 5Dolphins7.386730
Week 6Cowboys14.953292
Week 7@Jets3.353330

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Tetairoa McMillan vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how McMillan's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tetairoa McMillan122701014715
Jalen Coker433339433
Xavier Legette6435363311
Darren Waller342428367

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Want more data and analysis on Tetairoa McMillan? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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