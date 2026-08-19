Terry McLaurin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 24th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 76.2 points a year ago (52nd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.
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Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats
Check out McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|58.9
|205
|61
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|93.7
|127
|44
Terry McLaurin 2025 Game-by-Game
McLaurin accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|2.7
|4
|2
|27
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|4.8
|9
|5
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|7.4
|4
|3
|74
|0
|Week 8
|@Chiefs
|11.4
|4
|3
|54
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|15.6
|14
|7
|96
|1
|Week 14
|@Vikings
|4.1
|6
|3
|41
|0
|Week 15
|@Giants
|12.9
|4
|3
|69
|1
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Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers
The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Terry McLaurin
|60
|38
|582
|3
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|102
|85
|1013
|4
|12
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|79
|56
|560
|2
|5
|Van Jefferson
|52
|29
|350
|1
|2
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