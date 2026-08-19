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Terry McLaurin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Terry McLaurin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 24th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 76.2 points a year ago (52nd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points58.920561
2026 Projected Fantasy Points93.712744

Terry McLaurin 2025 Game-by-Game

McLaurin accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Giants2.742270
Week 2@Packers4.895480
Week 3Raiders7.443740
Week 8@Chiefs11.443541
Week 13Broncos15.6147961
Week 14@Vikings4.163410
Week 15@Giants12.943691

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Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Terry McLaurin603858237
Stefon Diggs102851013412
Chigoziem Okonkwo795656025
Van Jefferson522935012

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Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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