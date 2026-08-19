Terry McLaurin 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is the 24th-ranked WR (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 76.2 points a year ago (52nd among all NFL WRs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Terry McLaurin Key Fantasy Stats

Check out McLaurin's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 58.9 205 61 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 93.7 127 44

Terry McLaurin 2025 Game-by-Game

McLaurin accumulated 15.6 fantasy points -- seven catches, 96 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 2.7 4 2 27 0 Week 2 @Packers 4.8 9 5 48 0 Week 3 Raiders 7.4 4 3 74 0 Week 8 @Chiefs 11.4 4 3 54 1 Week 13 Broncos 15.6 14 7 96 1 Week 14 @Vikings 4.1 6 3 41 0 Week 15 @Giants 12.9 4 3 69 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Terry McLaurin vs. Other Commanders Receivers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time. Below is a look at how McLaurin's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Terry McLaurin 60 38 582 3 7 Stefon Diggs 102 85 1013 4 12 Chigoziem Okonkwo 79 56 560 2 5 Van Jefferson 52 29 350 1 2

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