Tennessee vs UT Martin Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on November 27, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (96.3%)

Tennessee is a 37.5-point favorite over UT Martin on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 141.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the matchup.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

UT Martin has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in away games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Skyhawks had a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-4-0 record) than on the road (.688, 11-5-0).

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. It is putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and is giving up 58 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier ranks 99th in college basketball with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

UT Martin puts up 73.7 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (176th in college basketball). It has a +19 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game.

UT Martin's leading scorer, Josue Grullon, ranks 76th in the country, averaging 18.2 points per game.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 10.5 boards on average. They record 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 174th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 23.2 per contest.

Felix Okpara tops the Volunteers with 5.8 rebounds per game (412th in college basketball play).

The Skyhawks record 39.8 rebounds per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Vladimer Salaridze paces the Skyhawks with 9.3 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 20th in college basketball with 109.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 24th in college basketball defensively with 77.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Skyhawks average 88.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (297th in college basketball), and concede 84.7 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

