Tennessee vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

SEC action on Tuesday will see the the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (20-9, 10-6 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-17, 3-13 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (81.2%)

Tennessee is an 8.5-point favorite over South Carolina on Tuesday and the total is set at 143.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 13-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Tennessee (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than South Carolina (5-5) does as the underdog (50%).

The Volunteers have done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-8-0) than they have in road tilts (3-6-0).

This year, the Gamecocks are 6-12-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-3-0 ATS (.667).

Against the spread, in conference games, Tennessee is 7-9-0 this season.

South Carolina's SEC record against the spread is 7-9-0.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those contests.

The Volunteers have been a -481 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

South Carolina is 2-16 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 11.1% of those games).

The Gamecocks have played in 10 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +360 or longer without claiming a victory.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 82.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +315 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. It is putting up 80.1 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and is allowing 69.2 per contest to rank 62nd in college basketball.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is 76th in college basketball with a team-high 18.4 points per game.

South Carolina puts up 75.9 points per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 76.6 per contest (252nd in college basketball). It has a -21 scoring differential.

Meechie Johnson Jr.'s 17.2 points per game paces South Carolina and ranks 144th in the nation.

The Volunteers grab 40.1 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while conceding 25.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 14.3 boards per game.

Nate Ament leads the team with 6.4 rebounds per game (229th in college basketball action).

The Gamecocks are 308th in college basketball at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Mike Sharavjamts is 418th in college basketball with 5.5 rebounds per game, leading the Gamecocks.

Tennessee ranks 103rd in college basketball by averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 32nd in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks put up 97.9 points per 100 possessions (177th in college basketball), while conceding 98.9 points per 100 possessions (285th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!