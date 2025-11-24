Mac Jones Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Quarterback Mac Jones is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (212.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his San Francisco 49ers take on the Carolina Panthers, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more info on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Panthers.

Mac Jones Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 24, 2025

November 24, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 0.3

0.3 Projected Passing Yards: 5.05

5.05 Projected Passing TDs: 0.03

0.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 0.00

0.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.00

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jones is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (38th overall), tallying 130.3 total fantasy points (14.5 per game).

In his last three games, Jones has amassed 38.6 fantasy points (12.9 per game), completing 52-of-63 throws for 554 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He's added four rushing yards on eight carries.

Jones has connected on 88-of-121 passes for 899 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 61.8 total fantasy points (12.4 per game). With his legs, he's added 38 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

The high point of Jones' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, when he compiled 23.1 fantasy points with three rushing yards on one carry.

From a fantasy standpoint, Mac Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions (-0.3 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Carolina has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed only two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Carolina has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

