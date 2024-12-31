Tennessee vs Norfolk State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 31

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-0) will look to extend a 12-game win streak when they host the Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) on December 31, 2024. The Spartans have won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (95.8%)

Tennessee is a 30.5-point favorite against Norfolk State on Tuesday and the total is set at 138.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

Norfolk State is 9-4-0 ATS this year.

The Volunteers sported a better record against the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they did in road games (5-6-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Spartans have had better results away (7-2-0) than at home (1-1-0).

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +295 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) and gives up 56.6 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Tennessee's leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, is 32nd in the nation putting up 19.3 points per game.

Norfolk State outscores opponents by 6.5 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 186th in college basketball, and conceding 69.1 per outing, 123rd in college basketball) and has a +97 scoring differential.

Brian Moore Jr.'s 19.4 points per game paces Norfolk State and ranks 29th in college basketball.

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by an average of 11.3 boards. They are collecting 36.6 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.3 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 72nd in college basketball play.

The Spartans rank 341st in the country at 28.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 31 their opponents average.

Jalen Myers is 530th in college basketball with 5.2 rebounds per game, leading the Spartans.

Tennessee ranks 21st in college basketball with 106.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 74.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Spartans record 100.5 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball), while allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions (209th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!