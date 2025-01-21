Tennessee vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) will look to build on a 12-game home win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on January 21, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (72.9%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Tennessee-Mississippi State spread (Tennessee -7.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 11-7-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has covered nine times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Volunteers have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-3-0) than they have in road affairs (2-3-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bulldogs have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than away (.750, 3-1-0).

Tennessee has won twice against the spread in conference action this season.

Mississippi State has posted two SEC wins against the spread this season.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been victorious in 12, or 92.3%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -315 or better.

Mississippi State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +250 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 75.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +325 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 76.8 points per game to rank 127th in college basketball and is allowing 58.8 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier ranks 64th in the nation with a team-leading 18.1 points per game.

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.9 points per game (25th in college basketball) and gives up 70.1 per contest (133rd in college basketball).

Josh Hubbard's 16.6 points per game paces Mississippi State and ranks 127th in the nation.

The Volunteers average 35.5 rebounds per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 26.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 9.3 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 8.4 rebounds per game (ranking 51st in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Bulldogs rank 12th in the nation at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 31.3 their opponents average.

KeShawn Murphy averages 7.7 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Tennessee averages 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and gives up 77.6 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Bulldogs rank 41st in college basketball averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 77th, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

