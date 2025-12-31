NHL
Senators vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The Ottawa Senators versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Capitals Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (18-15-5) vs. Washington Capitals (21-14-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-152)
|Capitals (+126)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (58.4%)
Senators vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +160.
Senators vs Capitals Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Capitals matchup on Jan. 1, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Senators vs Capitals Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +126 underdog on the road.