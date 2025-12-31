Islanders vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the Utah Mammoth.

Islanders vs Mammoth Game Info

New York Islanders (22-14-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (18-19-3)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Islanders vs Mammoth Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-113) Mammoth (-105) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (58.6%)

Islanders vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Mammoth are -265 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.

Islanders vs Mammoth Over/Under

Islanders versus Mammoth, on Jan. 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Islanders vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -113 favorite at home.

