Islanders vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the New York Islanders facing the Utah Mammoth.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Islanders vs Mammoth Game Info
- New York Islanders (22-14-4) vs. Utah Mammoth (18-19-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Islanders vs Mammoth Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-113)
|Mammoth (-105)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (58.6%)
Islanders vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Mammoth are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Islanders. The Mammoth are -265 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.
Islanders vs Mammoth Over/Under
- Islanders versus Mammoth, on Jan. 1, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Islanders vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is a -105 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -113 favorite at home.