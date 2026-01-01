Kings vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 1

NHL action on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Lightning Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (16-13-9) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-13-3)

Date: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-118) Lightning (-102) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (52.4%)

Kings vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are -250 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +198.

Kings vs Lightning Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Lightning on Jan. 1, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Kings vs Lightning Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Lightning reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-118) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!