Tennessee vs Louisville College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (9-1) on December 16, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Louisville Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (63.9%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Tennessee-Louisville spread (Tennessee -1.5) or total (156.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Tennessee vs. Louisville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Louisville has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers did a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-6-0).

Against the spread last year, the Cardinals had better results away (9-2-0) than at home (8-9-0).

Tennessee vs. Louisville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 or shorter on the moneyline.

Louisville is the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Louisville Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +149 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.9 points per game (112th in college basketball) while giving up 66 per contest (35th in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie ranks 117th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.3 points per game.

Louisville's +262 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 26.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (76th in college basketball).

Ryan Conwell paces Louisville, recording 19.4 points per game (44th in college basketball).

The Volunteers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 14.1 boards. They are collecting 40.6 rebounds per game (sixth in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Nate Ament's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 149th in college basketball play.

The Cardinals win the rebound battle by 9.5 boards on average. They collect 40.5 rebounds per game, ninth in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.

Sananda Fru is 278th in the country with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinals.

Tennessee's 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 131st in college basketball, and the 81.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

The Cardinals record 112.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball), while giving up 81.1 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

