Tennessee vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Tennessee Volunteers (17-3, 4-3 SEC) will attempt to build on a 13-game home win streak when they square off against the Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3 SEC) on January 28, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (76.6%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Tennessee-Kentucky spread (Tennessee -9.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 13-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has put together a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In home games, the Volunteers have a better record against the spread (8-3-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-3-0).

Against the spread, the Wildcats have performed better at home (6-6-0) than away (1-3-0).

Tennessee's record against the spread in conference action is 4-3-0.

Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread in SEC action this year.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Volunteers have been a -450 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

Kentucky has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game with a +335 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.1 points per game (175th in college basketball) and gives up 58.4 per outing (third in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 18.0 points per game lead Tennessee and rank 67th in the country.

Kentucky outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game (posting 88.1 points per game, third in college basketball, and giving up 76.0 per outing, 297th in college basketball) and has a +230 scoring differential.

Otega Oweh is 179th in the nation with a team-high 15.9 points per game.

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. They are pulling down 35.3 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8 per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 8.1 rebounds per game (ranking 69th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Wildcats pull down 36.5 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

Amari Williams is 42nd in college basketball with 8.6 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats.

Tennessee's 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 92nd in college basketball, and the 77.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

The Wildcats' 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 92.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 182nd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!