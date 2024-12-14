Tennessee vs Illinois Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Tennessee Volunteers (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2) on December 14, 2024 at State Farm Center.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Tennessee vs. Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (61.3%)

Tennessee is a 1.5-point favorite over Illinois on Saturday and the over/under is set at 147.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the contest.

Tennessee vs. Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Illinois has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Illinois covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Volunteers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

Against the spread last year, the Fighting Illini had better results away (7-4-0) than at home (9-9-0).

Tennessee vs. Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has yet to lose any of the seven games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -114 or better on the moneyline.

Illinois has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Fighting Illini have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 53.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +227 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.4 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 57.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier is 35th in the nation with a team-high 19.1 points per game.

Illinois puts up 86.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (38th in college basketball). It has a +196 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.4 points per game leads Illinois and ranks 217th in the nation.

The Volunteers pull down 35.6 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while conceding 23.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 140th in college basketball action.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 13.8 boards on average. They record 43.1 rebounds per game, first in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.3.

Tomislav Ivisic leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball).

Tennessee puts up 110.3 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball), while allowing 76.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini average 103.4 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball), while allowing 77.3 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

