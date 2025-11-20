Tennessee vs Florida Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Tennessee Volunteers are playing the Florida Gators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines.

Tennessee vs Florida Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-180) | Florida: (+154)

Tennessee: (-180) | Florida: (+154) Spread: Tennessee: -3.5 (-118) | Florida: +3.5 (-104)

Tennessee: -3.5 (-118) | Florida: +3.5 (-104) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Trends

Tennessee has beaten the spread four times in 10 games.

Tennessee's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-4.

Out of 10 Tennessee games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Florida has four wins in 10 contests against the spread this year.

Florida is 3-3 as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

There have been four Florida games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Tennessee vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (68.4%)

Tennessee vs Florida Point Spread

Florida is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Tennessee. Florida is -104 to cover the spread, and Tennessee is -118.

Tennessee vs Florida Over/Under

Tennessee versus Florida, on Nov. 22, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tennessee vs Florida Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tennessee vs. Florida reveal Tennessee as the favorite (-180) and Florida as the underdog (+154).

Tennessee vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 43.4 4 28.9 94 59.2 10 Florida 20.8 114 23.6 59 50.3 10

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Stadium: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

