Tennessee vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Tennessee Volunteers (13-0, 0-0 SEC) bring a 13-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of six straight.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (93.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's Tennessee-Arkansas spread (Tennessee -11.5) or total (143.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas has put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Razorbacks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .529 (9-8-0) last year. Away, it was .556 (5-4-0).

Tennessee vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been named as the moneyline favorite nine times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Volunteers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -752 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Razorbacks have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +520 or longer.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 88.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 23.9 points per game with a +310 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (82nd in college basketball) and allows 56.2 per contest (second in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's 19.6 points per game lead Tennessee and are 22nd in college basketball.

Arkansas has a +222 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. It is putting up 82.5 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and is allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

Adou Thiero paces Arkansas, averaging 18.0 points per game (76th in college basketball).

The Volunteers win the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. They collect 36.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while their opponents grab 25.3 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball play).

The Razorbacks are 185th in college basketball at 33.0 rebounds per game. That's 5.0 more than the 28.0 their opponents average.

Thiero averages 5.8 rebounds per game (376th in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

Tennessee ranks 27th in college basketball with 106.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 74.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks score 104.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball), while giving up 83.2 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

