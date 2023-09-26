Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will be up against the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Tennessee Titans (275.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Higgins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Higgins vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.29

9.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.86

68.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 100th overall, as he has tallied 23.0 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Higgins caught two balls on eight targets for 21 yards, good for 2.1 fantasy points.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Titans have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tennessee has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown reception by four players this season.

Tennessee has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Titans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

