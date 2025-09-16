Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league (153.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

is Higgins worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Vikings? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Tee Higgins Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.53

51.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins has compiled 14.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), which ranks him 37th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 126 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Higgins has been targeted 12 times, with six receptions for 89 yards and one TD, leading to 14.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Higgins posted 11.6 fantasy points, recording three receptions on eight targets for 56 yards and one TD.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Minnesota this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Vikings this season.

