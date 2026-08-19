T.J. Hockenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, T.J. Hockenson is the 22nd-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 28th among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 61.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 61.6 197 22 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 66.0 164 21

T.J. Hockenson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Hockenson finished with 10.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 49 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.5 4 3 15 0 Week 2 Falcons 1.2 3 1 12 0 Week 3 Bengals 10.9 6 5 49 1 Week 4 @Steelers 3.9 5 4 39 0 Week 5 @Browns 3.8 6 6 38 0 Week 7 Eagles 4.3 9 6 43 0 Week 8 @Chargers 2.6 3 2 26 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the football on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Hockenson's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets T.J. Hockenson 66 51 438 3 11 Justin Jefferson 141 84 1048 2 17 Jauan Jennings 90 55 643 9 19 Jordan Addison 79 42 610 3 13

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