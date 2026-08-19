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T.J. Hockenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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T.J. Hockenson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, T.J. Hockenson is the 22nd-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Minnesota Vikings player was 28th among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 61.8. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points61.619722
2026 Projected Fantasy Points66.016421

T.J. Hockenson 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Hockenson finished with 10.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 49 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears1.543150
Week 2Falcons1.231120
Week 3Bengals10.965491
Week 4@Steelers3.954390
Week 5@Browns3.866380
Week 7Eagles4.396430
Week 8@Chargers2.632260

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T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings threw the football on 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Hockenson's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
T.J. Hockenson6651438311
Justin Jefferson141841048217
Jauan Jennings9055643919
Jordan Addison7942610313

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Want more data and analysis on T.J. Hockenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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