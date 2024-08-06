2024 Syracuse Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked Syracuse Orange are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Syracuse 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Ohio Aug. 31 W 38-22 Orange (-17.5) 44.5 2 Georgia Tech Sept. 7 W 31-28 Yellow Jackets (-2.5) 59.5 4 Stanford Sept. 20 - - - 5 Holy Cross Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ UNLV Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ North Carolina State Oct. 12 - - - 9 @ Pittsburgh Oct. 24 - - - View Full Table

Syracuse Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Orange won 31-28 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In that game against the Yellow Jackets, Kyle McCord had 381 yards on 32-of-46 passing (69.6%) for the Orange, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, LeQuint Allen totaled 83 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.5 yards per carry). He added five catches for 47 yards. Oronde Gadsden II led the receiving charge against the Yellow Jackets, hauling in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Betting Insights

Syracuse has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

