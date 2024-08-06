menu item
2024 Syracuse Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 Syracuse Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The currently unranked Syracuse Orange are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Syracuse 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1OhioAug. 31W 38-22Orange (-17.5)44.5
2Georgia TechSept. 7W 31-28Yellow Jackets (-2.5)59.5
4StanfordSept. 20---
5Holy CrossSept. 28---
6@ UNLVOct. 4---
7@ North Carolina StateOct. 12---
9@ PittsburghOct. 24---
Syracuse Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Orange won 31-28 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In that game against the Yellow Jackets, Kyle McCord had 381 yards on 32-of-46 passing (69.6%) for the Orange, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. In the running game, LeQuint Allen totaled 83 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.5 yards per carry). He added five catches for 47 yards. Oronde Gadsden II led the receiving charge against the Yellow Jackets, hauling in six passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Syracuse Betting Insights

  • Syracuse has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
