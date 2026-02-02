Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Who Is Performing at the 2026 Super Bowl?

The 2026 Super Bowl matchup is set as Super Bowl LX pits the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks.

But the Super Bowl is about way more than just the game, and the halftime show is a huge part of the evening.

Let's dig in to everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Who is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Six-time Grammy award-winning rapper and singer Bad Bunny will perform the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

When is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will take place after the second quarter of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8th.

What Time Will the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start?

With the game scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m, ET, the halftime show will likely take place between 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET.

How Long is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Typically, the Super Bowl halftime show lasts between 10 and 15 minutes.

How To Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show can be viewed on NBC and Peacock.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting

FanDuel Canada offers novelty props for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, including the total number of songs, which song will be played first/last, and which celebrity guest will appear on stage. Here is a full list of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Prop Bets as well as other top Super Bowl novelty props.

Note: Super Bowl Halftime Show props are only available in Ontario on FanDuel.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here is all of our 2026 Super Bowl content here at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.